Baby sieht und spürt Regen zum ersten Mal

128 Aufrufe 17 Juli 2015 - 02:37

0 0 Als unpassend melden

Sweet Baby Experiences Rain for the Very First Time

As Kayden got to experience God's gift of rain for the very first time, she was overwhelmed with joy. Share in her laughter and watch this wonderful video. Music: Jon Foreman - "In My Arms" Original video: http://vimeo.com/84802749