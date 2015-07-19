Babies wirft man nicht einfach weg - Ein Pastor rettet Babies

72 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 13:40

Should This Man Get A Nobel Peace Prize?

Baby Box - South Korea: Hundreds of babies are abandoned every year, but this brave men is trying to save them. So why is the government trying to stop him? For downloads and more information visit: http://www.journeyman.tv/?lid=65293&bid=2 In this heart-breaking report, we follow a man who's dedicated his life to saving South Korea's unwanted babies. With hundreds of them being abandoned every year, why has the government ordered him to stop? Up to 18 babies a month end up in pastor Lee's Baby Box, a box attached to his house for women to leave their unwanted children in. "The babies that come here are the ones who'd otherwise die," he says. The shame of having a baby out of wedlock leaves many women feeling desperate. But some say the Baby Box encourages mothers to abandon babies without registration, slowing down the adoption process. Pastor Lee's been ordered to shut down his facility, but remains defiant: "There is nothing illegal about saving someone's life." SBS: Ref-5812 Journeyman Pictures is your independent source for the world's most powerful films, exploring the burning issues of today. We represent stories from the world's top producers, with brand new content coming in all the time. On our channel you'll find outstanding and controversial journalism covering any global subject you can imagine wanting to know about.