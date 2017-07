12 Jahre in 3 Minuten

140 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 02:45

0 0 Als unpassend melden

Lotte Time Lapse: Birth to 12 years in 2 min. 45.

I filmed my daughter every week, from birth up until she turned 12 years old

an then made this time lapse edit in FCP. The music and tune is made by myself with GarageBand samples.