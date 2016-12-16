Sechsjähriger trifft sein Idol
Anfang des Jahres ging ein Foto von Murtaza Ahmadi durch die sozialen Medien. Auf diesem Bild trägt der Sechjährige eine Plastiktüte, die zu einem Fußballtrikot umfunktioniert wurde. Auf diesem Trikot steht die Nummer 10 und der Name seines Idols, Lionel Messi.
Diesen Dienstag lief Murtaza mit Messi auf das Spielfeld. In dem Video ist zu sehen, wie glücklich ihn das Treffen mit seinem Idol macht.
Quelle: GoodNewsNetwork
16 Dezember 2016
Boy Who Wore Lionel Messi Soccer Jersey Made Out of A Plastic Bag Meets His Idol
A 6-year-old boy from Afghanistan who idolized a world-famous soccer star got to meet his hero. Earlier this year, a photo of Murtaza Ahmadi wearing a Lionel Messi jersey fashioned from a plastic bag was shared all over the internet and caught the player's attention. At the time, UNICEF tracked the boy down and gave him a present from Messi, a signed jersey and soccer ball. Almost a year after that good fortune, Ahmadi met Messi when FC Barcelona was in Qatar to play an exhibition match.
