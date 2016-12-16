Sechsjähriger trifft sein Idol

24 Aufrufe 16 Dezember 2016 - 01:26

Boy Who Wore Lionel Messi Soccer Jersey Made Out of A Plastic Bag Meets His Idol

A 6-year-old boy from Afghanistan who idolized a world-famous soccer star got to meet his hero. Earlier this year, a photo of Murtaza Ahmadi wearing a Lionel Messi jersey fashioned from a plastic bag was shared all over the internet and caught the player's attention. At the time, UNICEF tracked the boy down and gave him a present from Messi, a signed jersey and soccer ball. Almost a year after that good fortune, Ahmadi met Messi when FC Barcelona was in Qatar to play an exhibition match.