Kindergarten öffnet im Altersheim (Video)

A Preschool In A Nursing Home Promotes Growth & Friendship

How does one stay young? Play, laugh and act like a kid, of course! In many ways, Providence Mount St. Vincent, known as "The Mount," in Seattle is a typical senior living community. It's home to about 400 elderly residents and provides them with different types of assistance. However, the aspect that sets this facility apart from other nursing homes is the preschool, the Intergenerational Learning Center, which provides children and seniors with the chance to bond. Established in 1991, the ILC's purpose is to allow kids to learn about acceptance while also being nurtured, according to the facility's website. It also aims to help seniors develop a greater sense of self-worth and foster social interactions. It's this unique mission that is the subject of the documentary Present Perfect, which was filmed from 2012-2013 at the ILC.