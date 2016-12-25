Ein Mann verkleidete sich in New York als Weihnachtsmann und beschenkte Obdachlose (Video)

20 Aufrufe 25 Dezember 2016 - 02:43

Santa Claus Gives Christmas Presents to the Homeless

Santa Claus hits the streets of NYC to help the homeless have a Merry Christmas. Santa Mike travels around New York City spreading goodwill and X-mas cheer. He collects donations to buy ‘Blessing Bags’ to deliver as presents to the less fortunate. Santa Claus is hoping to spread the Christmas Spirit to all those around him. Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night! Homelessness is a nationwide epidemic. Please donate to your local Homeless organizations and give help to those in need this Christmas. Media Inquires: schlepp_films@hotmail.com *All video participants agreed to be in the video prior to filming* Starring Mike Connell as Santa Claus Directed & Produced by Chris McGuire www.chrismcguire.net DP: Sean Raphael ‘Jingle Bells licensed’ by Audio Jungle. ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas’ licensed by AudioMicro SUBSCRIBE to SchleppFilms http://www.youtube.com/schleppfilms 'Like' Us https://www.facebook.com/SchleppFilms 'Follow' https://twitter.com/ChrisMcGuire