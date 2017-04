Der Hippo Roller erleichtert das Wassersammeln (Video)

0 Aufrufe 18 April 2017 - 02:02

0 0 Als unpassend melden

World Changers Network, Weekly Report: Hippo Water Roller

Weekly Report: The Hippo Water Roller In this Weekly Report, Grace Ng reports on the Hippo Water Roller, designed for use by villages in rural Africa. The Hippo Water Roller helps families save time and strain on their necks and spines by making water collection much more efficient. World Changers spotlights the efforts of people and organizations who are helping to create sustainable solutions to poverty. These stories are life-changing examples of people tackling poverty. The Weekly Report is hosted by Anita Casalina, Marcellus Wiley and Grace Ng. These short news reports cover a broad range of topics from around the world, all demonstrating effective methods and working solutions.