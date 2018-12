Ein Traum vom Glück: Unser Öko-Gästehaus in den Karpaten

13 Aufrufe 28 November 2018 - 03:37

DUPA GARD (on Startnext): Grand Finale

At a first glace, you might not think too much of this wooden house. But we invested so much in it! Buckets of LOVE to detail (100% crafted from local hand-workers) / Loads of ECO-friendly materials- only the best to allow the young wood to work naturally / Plenty of sustainable energy & resources / but, most importantly, YOUR generous, constant SUPPORT — yes, you, the Startnext community who has helped us down to the last second! https://www.startnext.com/en/dupa-gard-finale