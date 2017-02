Wie reagiert ein entlaufener Hund wenn er sein Herrchen wieder sieht?

91 Aufrufe 21 Juli 2015 - 00:38

1 0 Als unpassend melden

Bella and Lenny reunite. Never lose hope!

Loosing Bella was the worst nightmare, it felt like someone punched me in the stomach a million times. She ran away from my dog sitting friends house, while I was in Florida. Me, my family and friends looked for her for 3 long days! We put flyers, called every shelter in the area, activated an amber alert, and I did not got to work 2 days looking for her. She was lost very far away in queens and we live in Manhattan! I had to travel almost 2 hours just to get to where she was lost! But We did not give up till we found her! In the video you can see Bella's and I reaction of happiness, joy and tears! Enjoy!