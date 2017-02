Was passiert wenn Du einem Obdachlosen 100 Dollar gibst?

48 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 04:45

How Does A Homeless Man Spend $100?

I wasn't expecting to get this kind of footage... to be honest, I thought this video would be more an exposing homeless people video at first. But I'm so glad that I could witness and capture such a beautiful moment. This has to be one of the most amazing experience so far on this channel. I did not only just help a homeless man, but I actually met an incredible human being and a friend. We were following him for a couple miles for almost an hour or so. Later that day we took him out to eat and got him a hotel to stay. The more I talk to him, the more I sense how genuine he is.... I gave him my number and told him to call me when he needs help. This again proof that not all the homeless people are bad people. Never judge a book by its cover. One love! :)