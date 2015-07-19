Veteran kämpft sich zurück ins Leben mit Yoga

93 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 04:55

0 0 Als unpassend melden

Never, Ever Give Up. Arthur's Inspirational Transformation!

If this story can inspire someone you know, please share it with them! Arthur's story is highlighted from the beginning, in the upcoming documentary, INSPIRED: The Movie. http://www.inspiredthemovie.com (Thanks to filmmaker Steve Yu for putting this inspirational video together!) Arthur Boorman was a disabled veteran of the Gulf War for 15 years, and was told by his doctors that he would never be able to walk on his own, ever again. He stumbled upon an article about Diamond Dallas Page doing Yoga and decided to give it a try -- he couldn't do traditional, higher impact exercise, so he tried DDP YOGA and sent an email to Dallas telling him his story. Dallas was so moved by his story, he began emailing and speaking on the phone with Arthur throughout his journey - he encouraged Arthur to keep going and to believe that anything was possible. Even though doctors told him walking would never happen, Arthur was persistent. He fell many times, but kept going. Arthur was getting stronger rapidly, and he was losing weight at an incredible rate! Because of DDP's specialized workout, he gained tremendous balance and flexibility -- which gave him hope that maybe someday, he'd be able to walk again. His story is proof, that we cannot place limits on what we are capable of doing, because we often do not know our own potential. Niether Arthur, nor Dallas knew what he would go on to accomplish, but this video speaks for itself. In less than a year, Arthur completely transformed his life. If only he had known what he was capable of, 15 years earlier. Do not waste any time thinking you are stuck - you can take control over your life, and change it faster than you might think. Hopefully this story can inspire you to follow your dreams - whatever they may be. Anything is Possible! For more information about DDP YOGA, visit http://bit.ly/Kqewdp To contact Arthur or Dallas Page about this incredible story, please visit http://www.ddpbang.com and contact them. An extended cut of this story can be viewed here! http://bit.ly/IPfpwI Artist Name: Javier Colon Song: Fix You Buy it on iTunes for $1.29! http://bit.ly/IAjWzw