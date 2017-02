Herzergreifender Werbespot über einen Vater der alles für seine kleine Tochter gibt

84 Aufrufe 17 Juli 2015 - 03:27

1 0 Als unpassend melden

"My dad's story": Dream for My Child | MetLife

You can’t change your destiny, but you can create your own. MetLife values the dream of every parent to give their children a good education to pursue a better life. We understand every sacrifice you make for your children’s future. #DreamForMyChild #MetLife. Share your dream for your child, and it could become reality. Find out more at http://www.MetLife.com.hk