UPS überrascht kleinen Jungen mit eigenem Truck

UPS Makes A Little Boy's Wish Come True In Heartwarming Holiday Ad

If you can count on anything during the holidays, it's advertisements that take aim at your heart -- and this one hits the bullseye. The spot from UPS highlights the bond between a 4-year-old boy named Carson and UPS driver Ernest Lagasca, who Carson calls "Mr. Ernie." "When Carson was born he couldn't drink milk or anything with a milk protein in it, so they sent formula," the boy's mom, Karen Kight, told KRDO. "Mr. Ernie would deliver quite a few times to our house." Carson loves Mr. Ernie and his truck so much that he has a UPS uniform of his own and dreams of being a UPS driver. And when Mr. Ernie comes to the door in the ad, Carson practically leaps into his arms.