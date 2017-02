Schwimmende Schweine auf den Bahamas?

115 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 01:46

MUST SEE: Swimming Pigs in Exuma Bahamas!

This video of Swimming Pigs was filmed in Exuma, Bahamas. Swimming Pigs... Cute little farm animal or sinister marine predator? You can decide, but I would hate to be a head of lettuce stranded at sea in the Bahamas. Sharks aren't the scariest animal you can swim with.