Playing for a change

Playing For Change is a movement created to inspire and connect the world through music. Join the movement here: http://www.playingforchange.com/membership-new. From the award-winning documentary, "Playing For Change: Peace Through Music", comes "Stand By Me", the first of many Songs Around The World produced by Playing For Change. This Ben E. King classic features musicians around the world recorded by the Playing For Change team during their travels. This song continues to remind us that music has the power to break down boundaries and overcome distances between people. We are honored to announce the release of PFC3: Songs Around The World - available everywhere now! This CD/DVD set highlights the passion and talent of 185 musicians from 31 different countries. Buy PFC3 Here: http://playingforchange.com/marketplace-offer/playing-for-change-3-songs-around-the-world-cddvd/ Buy on Amazon: http://smarturl.it/PFC3AmCD Buy PFC3 on iTunes: http://smarturl.it/PFC3itunes Order the "War/No More Trouble," "Stand By Me," "Don't Worry," and "One Love" videos, the new Songs Around The World album, and more at http://playingforchange.com/marketplace. JOIN THE MOVEMENT http://www.playingforchange.com https://www.facebook.com/PlayingForChange https://twitter.com/playing4change http://instagram.com/playing4change See the PFC Band live: http://playingforchange.com/live To learn more about the work of the PFC Foundation, visit http://www.playingforchange.org