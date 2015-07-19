           

Disneyland Musical Marriage Proposal | Disney Parks

Musical Heiratsantrag in Disneyland

Von  positive-nachrichten  

Und wieder bringt ein Mann die Männerwelt durch einen besonderen Heiratsantrag in Zugzwang. Ein Musical Flashmob in Disneyland.

A magical moment happens on Main Street, U.S.A. when a young man proposes to his girlfriend on a Summer evening in Disneyland Resort. http://di.sn/60090zKJ SUBSCRIBE: http://di.sn/q7h About Disneyland: Disneyland is where imagination is the destination. For young and old, big and small — it's The Happiest Place on Earth! So gather with all the people who make you the happiest and come to the place where dreams come true. Connect with Disneyland Online: Visit the Disneyland WEBSITE: http://di.sn/hF7 Like Disneyland on FACEBOOK: http://di.sn/t89 Follow Disneyland on TWITTER: http://di.sn/eEf Disneyland Musical Marriage Proposal | Disney Parks http://www.youtube.com/user/disneyparks
