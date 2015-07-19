Liebe verursacht die größten Schmerzen

93 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 02:57

Love is the Greatest Pain

Check out Second Chance Subaru at http://www.revision3.com/subaru "Love at first sight is always spoken in the past tense. The scene is perfectly adapted to this temporal phenomenon: distinct, abrupt, framed, it is already a memory [...] "for a certain time, though a finite one, a deranged interval, something has been successful: I have been fulfilled: all my desires abolished by the plenitude of their satisfaction." Roland Barthes Join Jason Silva every week as he freestyles his way into the complex systems of society, technology and human existence and discusses the truth and beauty of science in a form of existential jazz. New episodes every Tuesday.