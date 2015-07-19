           

Love is the Greatest Pain

Liebe verursacht die größten Schmerzen

Von  positive-nachrichten  

Jason Silva möchte eine Antwort auf die folgende Frage erhalten: Ist Liebe der größte Schmerz von allen?

"Liebe und Traurigkeit existieren im selben Raum", Jason Silva.

93 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 02:57
Check out Second Chance Subaru at http://www.revision3.com/subaru "Love at first sight is always spoken in the past tense. The scene is perfectly adapted to this temporal phenomenon: distinct, abrupt, framed, it is already a memory [...] "for a certain time, though a finite one, a deranged interval, something has been successful: I have been fulfilled: all my desires abolished by the plenitude of their satisfaction." Roland Barthes Join Jason Silva every week as he freestyles his way into the complex systems of society, technology and human existence and discusses the truth and beauty of science in a form of existential jazz. New episodes every Tuesday. Download the New TestTube iOS app! http://testu.be/1ndmmMq Watch More Shots of Awe on TestTube http://testtube.com/shotsofawe Subscribe now! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=shotsofawe Jason Silva on Twitter http://twitter.com/jasonsilva Jason Silva on Facebook http://facebook.com/jasonlsilva Jason Silva on Google+ http://plus.google.com/102906645951658302785"
