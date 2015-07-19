           

Emma and Cinnamon | Little Girl and Horse Are Best Friends

Kleines Mädchen geht mit ihrem Pferd spazieren

Von  positive-nachrichten  

Diese Video zeigt die kleine Emma wie sie gerade ihr Pferd Cinnamon ausführt. Gassi gehen einmal ganz anders.

98 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 01:39
Meet Emma the girl and Cinnamon the mustang, the cutest best friends out there! With the help of her dad, Emma takes Cinnamon for a walk in the snow.
