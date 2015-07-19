Kleines Mädchen geht mit ihrem Pferd spazieren
Diese Video zeigt die kleine Emma wie sie gerade ihr Pferd Cinnamon ausführt. Gassi gehen einmal ganz anders.
98 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 01:39
Emma and Cinnamon | Little Girl and Horse Are Best Friends
Meet Emma the girl and Cinnamon the mustang, the cutest best friends out there! With the help of her dad, Emma takes Cinnamon for a walk in the snow. SUBSCRIBE to us! http://bit.ly/CnFonYouTube For more check out: https://www.facebook.com/JustinDunnMustangHorsemanship LIKE us! http://Facebook.com/CutiesNFuzzies FOLLOW us! http://Twitter.com/CutiesNFuzzies TUMBLR: http://www.tumblr.com/blog/cutiesnfuzzies PIN with us! http://Pinterest.com/CutiesNFuzzies TO LICENSE THIS CLIP, GO TO: http://bit.ly/1j4P26h
