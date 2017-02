Kleines Hippo lernt schwimmen - Nilpferd Mama hilft wo sie kann

104 Aufrufe 07 August 2015 - 01:20

Pygmy Hippo baby makes a splash

Obi, our little baby Pygmy Hippo ventured out with mum, Petre, for a swim in the big pool for the first time. The name Obi means heart in the Nigerian Igbo language, and he is certainly melting a few hearts here at Melbourne Zoo :)