           

JUICED TV EXCLUSIVE WITH CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW, SCRUM & ULA

Johnny Depp alias Jack Sparrow besucht Kinder im Krankenhaus

Von  anna  

Johnny Depp ist ein Mann mit einem großen Herz. Vor Kurzem besuchte er als Captain Jack Sparrow ein Kinderkrankenhaus und sorgte dort für große Begeisterung und riesen Emotionen.

Anzeige:
126 Aufrufe 21 Juli 2015 - 06:34
JUICED TV EXCLUSIVE WITH CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW, SCRUM & ULA
Copyright Juiced Enterprises 2015 in partnership with Children's Hospital Foundation. To donate to Juiced TV and help us make the tv show made by kids in hospital, for kids in hospital, please click here http://www.juicedtv.com.au
JUICED TV EXCLUSIVE WITH CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW, SCRUM & ULA
JUICED TV EXCLUSIVE WITH CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW, SCRUM & ULA
Copyright Juiced Enterprises 2015 in partnership with Children's Hospital Foundation. To donate to Juiced TV and help us make the tv show made by kids in hospital, for kids in hospital, please click here http://www.juicedtv.com.au
 
3.5 (1)
Bewertung schreiben
NEWSLETTER

E-Mail eintragen

Benutzerkommentare

1 Bewertungen

Gesamteindruck 
 
3.5
Hast Du bereits ein Benutzerkonto? Hier
Bewertung (je höher desto besser)
Gesamteindruck
Meine Website
Kommentare

Alle meine Bewertungen ansehen (25)
Gesamteindruck 
 
3.5
War dieser Kommentar hilfreich für Sie? 

Newsletter abonnieren und nur positive Nachrichten erhalten.

Logo Positive Nachrichten Smartphone

Wir sind ein Nachrichtenmagazin mit ausschließlich positiven Inhalten.

Nachrichten in den Medien vermitteln den Eindruck, die Welt würde kurz vor dem Abgrund stehen. Das Leben besteht nicht nur aus Kriegen, Hass und Gewalt. An jeder Ecke wartet Liebe, Freude und Licht. Doch viel zu oft, erkenne wir das nicht. Die nur positiven Nachrichten haben es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, den Fokus genau auf diese Bereiche unseres Lebens zu richten. Gemeinsam mit tollen Gastautoren zeigen wir Euch, dass es unendlich viele gute Nachrichten gibt.

Mehr als 35.000 Menschen folgen uns auf:

           
           

Positive Webseiten

Login