Johnny Depp alias Jack Sparrow besucht Kinder im Krankenhaus
Johnny Depp ist ein Mann mit einem großen Herz. Vor Kurzem besuchte er als Captain Jack Sparrow ein Kinderkrankenhaus und sorgte dort für große Begeisterung und riesen Emotionen.
126 Aufrufe 21 Juli 2015 - 06:34
JUICED TV EXCLUSIVE WITH CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW, SCRUM & ULA
Copyright Juiced Enterprises 2015 in partnership with Children's Hospital Foundation. To donate to Juiced TV and help us make the tv show made by kids in hospital, for kids in hospital, please click here http://www.juicedtv.com.au
