           

Amazing Fog Waterfall

Island - Wo die Wolken zum Wasserfall werden

Von  anna  

Die Klippen von Látrabjarg in Island sind wunderschön. Dieses Video zeigt wie beeindruckend es sein kann, wenn sich die Wolken hier zu einem Wasserfall verwandeln.

Anzeige:
91 Aufrufe 21 Juli 2015 - 01:26
Amazing Fog Waterfall
While hiking the cliffs of Látrabjarg in Iceland, this man came across an anomaly where it seemed as though the fog from the cliffs were flowing off the edge like a waterfall. Hi and welcome to Daily Picks and Flicks – viral videos, funny pictures and odd news blog. We cover all the funny, interesting and strange stuff that is buzzing around the world. The weirder the better. Each day, we surf the web in an effort to find interesting, entertaining and unique videos, pictures and weird news stories. If you like what you find here, please recommend us to your friends. We already like you. All the videos on this channel have been properly acquired from their rightful owners. For licensing / permission to use: Contact - licensing(at)jukinmedia(dot)com
Amazing Fog Waterfall
Amazing Fog Waterfall
While hiking the cliffs of Látrabjarg in Iceland, this man came across an anomaly where it seemed as though the fog from the cliffs were flowing off the edge like a waterfall. Hi and welcome to Daily Picks and Flicks – viral videos, funny pictures and odd news blog. We cover all the funny, interesting and strange stuff that is buzzing around the world. The weirder the better. Each day, we surf the web in an effort to find interesting, entertaining and unique videos, pictures and weird news stories. If you like what you find here, please recommend us to your friends. We already like you. All the videos on this channel have been properly acquired from their rightful owners. For licensing / permission to use: Contact - licensing(at)jukinmedia(dot)com
 
4.8 (2)
Bewertung schreiben
NEWSLETTER

E-Mail eintragen

Benutzerkommentare

2 Bewertungen

Gesamteindruck 
 
4.8
Hast Du bereits ein Benutzerkonto? Hier
Bewertung (je höher desto besser)
Gesamteindruck
Meine Website
Kommentare
Gesamteindruck 
 
5.0
War dieser Kommentar hilfreich für Sie? 

Alle meine Bewertungen ansehen (25)
Gesamteindruck 
 
4.5
War dieser Kommentar hilfreich für Sie? 

Newsletter abonnieren und nur positive Nachrichten erhalten.

Logo Positive Nachrichten Smartphone

Wir sind ein Nachrichtenmagazin mit ausschließlich positiven Inhalten.

Nachrichten in den Medien vermitteln den Eindruck, die Welt würde kurz vor dem Abgrund stehen. Das Leben besteht nicht nur aus Kriegen, Hass und Gewalt. An jeder Ecke wartet Liebe, Freude und Licht. Doch viel zu oft, erkenne wir das nicht. Die nur positiven Nachrichten haben es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, den Fokus genau auf diese Bereiche unseres Lebens zu richten. Gemeinsam mit tollen Gastautoren zeigen wir Euch, dass es unendlich viele gute Nachrichten gibt.

Mehr als 35.000 Menschen folgen uns auf:

           
           

Positive Webseiten

Login