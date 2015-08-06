           

Sacla' Stage Shopera in London Foodhall

In einigen Sekunden verwandelt sich dieser Supermarkt in etwas wunderbares

Von  Nur positive NachrichtenNur positive Nachrichten  

Da geht man gemütlich zum Einkaufen in den Supermarkt und plötzlich fängt einer an zu singen. Doch was dann passiert, damit hat keiner gerechnet. Ein wunderbarer Flashmob im Supermarkt.
