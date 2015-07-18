Hund beruhigt seinen Hundefreund nach einem Albtraum - So süss
Auch Hunde können Albträume haben. Gut wenn man dann einen Freund hat der einem zur Seite steht. So süss.
Anzeige:
69 Aufrufe 18 Juli 2015 - 00:20
Dog Comforts Pal Having Bad Dream
Laika noticed Jackson was having a bad dream so she quickly came to the rescue and gave him a little snuggle! ⇨To see more of Jackson (and many guest appearances by Laika) check out: https://www.instagram.com/doodlejackson Jackson is a 1 year old Double Doodle (half goldendoodle and half labradoodle) and Laika is a 1.5 year old Goldendoodle To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com
Dog Comforts Pal Having Bad Dream
Laika noticed Jackson was having a bad dream so she quickly came to the rescue and gave him a little snuggle! ⇨To see more of Jackson (and many guest appearances by Laika) check out: https://www.instagram.com/doodlejackson Jackson is a 1 year old Double Doodle (half goldendoodle and half labradoodle) and Laika is a 1.5 year old Goldendoodle To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com
0.0
Bewertung schreiben
|
Benutzerkommentare
In dieser Liste gibt es noch keine Bewertungen.
Hast Du bereits ein Benutzerkonto? Hier Einloggen