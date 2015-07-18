           

Dog Comforts Pal Having Bad Dream

Hund beruhigt seinen Hundefreund nach einem Albtraum - So süss

Von  positive-nachrichten  

Auch Hunde können Albträume haben. Gut wenn man dann einen Freund hat der einem zur Seite steht. So süss.

Anzeige:

 

 

69 Aufrufe 18 Juli 2015 - 00:20
Dog Comforts Pal Having Bad Dream
Laika noticed Jackson was having a bad dream so she quickly came to the rescue and gave him a little snuggle! ⇨To see more of Jackson (and many guest appearances by Laika) check out: https://www.instagram.com/doodlejackson Jackson is a 1 year old Double Doodle (half goldendoodle and half labradoodle) and Laika is a 1.5 year old Goldendoodle To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com
Dog Comforts Pal Having Bad Dream
Dog Comforts Pal Having Bad Dream
Laika noticed Jackson was having a bad dream so she quickly came to the rescue and gave him a little snuggle! ⇨To see more of Jackson (and many guest appearances by Laika) check out: https://www.instagram.com/doodlejackson Jackson is a 1 year old Double Doodle (half goldendoodle and half labradoodle) and Laika is a 1.5 year old Goldendoodle To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com
 
0.0 (0)
Bewertung schreiben
NEWSLETTER

E-Mail eintragen

Benutzerkommentare

In dieser Liste gibt es noch keine Bewertungen.
Hast Du bereits ein Benutzerkonto? Hier
Bewertung (je höher desto besser)
Gesamteindruck
Meine Website
Kommentare

Newsletter abonnieren und nur positive Nachrichten erhalten.

Logo Positive Nachrichten Smartphone

Wir sind ein Nachrichtenmagazin mit ausschließlich positiven Inhalten.

Nachrichten in den Medien vermitteln den Eindruck, die Welt würde kurz vor dem Abgrund stehen. Das Leben besteht nicht nur aus Kriegen, Hass und Gewalt. An jeder Ecke wartet Liebe, Freude und Licht. Doch viel zu oft, erkenne wir das nicht. Die nur positiven Nachrichten haben es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, den Fokus genau auf diese Bereiche unseres Lebens zu richten. Gemeinsam mit tollen Gastautoren zeigen wir Euch, dass es unendlich viele gute Nachrichten gibt.

Mehr als 35.000 Menschen folgen uns auf:

           
           

Positive Webseiten

Login