Heiratsantrag am Peter Pan Musical

Peter Pan marriage proposal at SSE Hydro in Glasgow

Watch moment actress accepts real-life marriage proposal from Peter Pan during performance. Video supplied by Music Hall Productions. Romantic Sandor Sturbl stunned the audience and his girlfriend as he popped the question to Scots co-star Lilly-Jane Young as they performed at the Hydro in Glasgow. It was the ultimate fairytale ending -- Peter Pan proposing to Wendy on stage. Sandor Sturbl, who plays Peter in a new musical of the classic tale, got down on one knee near the end of a performance at the Hydro in Glasgow. And the audience erupted in cheers when Lilly-Jane Young, who plays Wendy Darling, said: "Yes" right away. Video supplied by Music Hall Productions