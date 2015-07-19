           

Harley

Harley - Der Fisch den keiner will

Von  positive-nachrichten  

Harley, ein kleiner Fisch aus einer Tierhandlung, wurde schon 16 Mal zurück gebracht, weil er seinen Besitzern nicht gefiel. Ob es diesmal ein Happy End für ihn gibt, zeigt dieser nette Animationsfilm.

Vimeo version (Better Quality): https://vimeo.com/81766071 Harley is the short film I created for my Intermediate Production class at the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts. I've poured more than 200 hours into this project and couldn't be happier with how it turned out. It was a blast creating this short all the way from conceptualization to the final screening, thank you so much to everyone who helped me make this a reality. Enjoy! © 2013 Tom Teller | TellerDigital.com
