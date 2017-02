Gary Barlow überrascht Braut auf ihrer Hochzeit

104 Aufrufe 18 Juli 2015 - 00:00

Best wedding surprise ever Gary Barlow at Louise's wedding - bride has a funny reaction MUST SEE!

Famous singer-songwriter Gary Barlow surprises one of his fans on her wedding day, following a twitter campaign initiated by her best friend. He sings A Million Love Songs, the song deemed to be the best love song of all times. You can find on youtube the whole documentary: "When Corden met Gary Barlow" - it's very interesting to watch! Download/buy Gary's album and singles, Let Me Go, Since I Saw You Last and Face to Face and get him to no 1! For fans that are not from UK, you can download at HMV, by using PayPal: https://www.hmvdigital.com/releases/3065741 I do not own any copyrights!