Freundschaft zwischen Hund und Mensch

A Boy and His Dog

https://www.haatchiandlittleb.com - Explore this incredible, heartwarming bond even further in their new book, Haatchi and Little B — in stores July 8! Last year we made this film as part of our documentary filmmaking course at the University of Hertfordshire. We managed to find this special family and document an incredible few months of their lives. We made this film to not only tell the families story, but to raise awareness of Schwartz Jampel Syndrome and to show how incredible rescue dogs are. A little bit of love can go a hell of a long way. **This is in no way an advert and is not being used commercially** #aboyandhisdog Please like, share and subscribe. Like - https://www.facebook.com/Haatchi & http://www.youtube.com/user/Haatchi17 This film was made by: Jonna McIver - Director/Producer - Jonna.mciver@gmail.com - @Mr_JMc Carl Frazer-Lunn - Camera & Edit - carl_f-l@live.com - @ivandubsky - www.thelowvideo.com Special thanks to Channel 4, Sunset & Vine and The Kennel Club for allowing us permission to use the Crufts Footage at the end of the video.