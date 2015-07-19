           

29 years old and hearing myself for the 1st time!

Frau hört nach 29 Jahren zum ersten Mal

Von  positive-nachrichten  

Diese junge Frau wurde taub geboren. Ein neuartiges Implantat machte ihr wohl das größte Geschenk ihres Lebens. Ihre Reaktion auf die ersten Geräusche geht tief ins Herz.

www.facebook.com/sarahmchurman I was born deaf and 8 weeks ago I received a hearing implant. This is the video of them turning it on and me hearing myself for the first time :) Edit: For those of you who have asked the implant I received was Esteem offered by Envoy Medical. Check out my blog:http://sarahchurman.blogspot.com/. Sarah Churman. ATTN: MY BOOK 'POWERED ON' IS NOW AVAILABLE! GO TO: WWW.INDIGORIVERPUBLISHING.COM TO GET YOUR COPY :)
