"Kiss Me" Short Film by Cas Stonehouse, 2014

I asked 8 teenaged couples to share a kiss on camera to attempt to capture the essence of teenaged romance. This is what I captured... My EP is now on iTunes, this song included. https://itunes.apple.com/ca/album/puppeteer-ep/id951371203?ign-mpt=uo%3D4 Listen to my original song "Made of You" on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/castonehouse/made-of-you Special thanks to: Maria & Scott Halle & Misha Catherine & Sarah Kate & Alex Piper & Julius Hannah & Chris Xanath & Adam and Meghan Thanks to everyone who helped out and let me film them. It was a pleasure to exploit your affection. Lyrics: Oh, it's kind of hard to hold inside The universe that you provide It's given me a place to hide And I hear your name is ringing in my ear Constantly I feel you there Like a heartbeat, don't you go And I tell my heart to take the reins Cause my brain is driving me insane It's always filling all my mental space Alone, I am never on my own Cause I know that you have gone To live inside my heart Complete, with you I am complete I have found my own two feet With our hearts among the stars And I tell my brain to slow it down Cause my heart has got it from now on The stars up there have our name in lights That smile, that you have before we kiss I will add it to my list Of the things of you I love I wish that I loved myself as much As I love to feel your touch Forever starts right now And my heart is beating way too fast But my brain is shutting up at last A kind of quiet I don't seem to mind It's time to fly, don't leave me behind Cause my wings are made of you I try to get you out of me But you are in too deep