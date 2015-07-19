Einem Obdachlosen eine Perspektive schenken

74 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 02:51

0 0 Als unpassend melden

Homeless Veteran Timelapse Transformation

Donate to Degage Ministries to help other homeless veterans: http://www.degageministries.org/donate.html Directed and produced by viral video agency Rob Bliss Creative: http://bit.ly/TaNJc4 Big thanks to these groups who volunteered to make this video possible: Anna Walt of Design 1 Salon & Spa: http://design1.com/ Director of Photography Kevin Budzynski of Whiskey Neat: http://kevinbudzynski.tumblr.com/ John Boros: http://www.johnborosproductions.com/ Green Frog Photo: http://www.greenfrogphoto.com/ Media and business contact: rob [at] robblisscreative.com May 24th, 2014 update on Jim: Over 210 days sober, dental care completely revamped, living on his own, paying his own bills! Here's a recent photo of him from his rehab clinic graduation: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/BoXTLVoCEAAmJAk.jpg:large Song: "Take Me To A Place" - http://www.neosounds.com/royalty-free-music-8456-take-me-to-a-place-lynnemusic.html Information about Degage Ministries: Serving 400-500 individuals daily, Dégagé Ministries offers help and hope to homeless and disadvantaged individuals in our community. Responsive programming is designed to address immediate and long-term needs such as overnight respite for women in crisis, food, referral services and hygiene facilities. While many of our services may seem "simple," those who receive our services take nothing for granted. Often, it is the simplest of gestures that brings the most powerful results.