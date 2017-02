Der gerettete Fuchs Pete und seine Spielkameraden auf dem Gnadenhof Heaven's Gate in Kanada

41 Aufrufe 28 August 2015 - 02:34

Positive Nachrichten Video: unlikely animal friendships

There are some people out there that still believe that animals are just dumb beasts, but the unlikely animal friendships we’ve gathered here will prove that they are capable of feeling love and compassion just like we are. Pete the Fox and Katha and Leo are rescues !!!! Soft release describes a gradual return to the wild whereby our animals receives support, shelter and food until it is entirely able to fend for itself. Our sanctuary has been in existence for 7 years now and we are taking in many animals who with us get a second chance in life. It is located at the base of the Rocky Mountains, surrounded by a fascinating landscape, wildlife and it is just real nature. Here you can see and watch everything from a cougar to moose and grizzly’s and still there are many other wild animals. Heavensgateanimalrescue.com