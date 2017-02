Ein Fotografenteam stellt einen Spiegel im Dschungel auf - Die Reaktionen der Tiere auf ihr Spiegelbild musst du gesehen haben ! 

72 Aufrufe 17 Juli 2015 - 02:33

Animals in Mirrors Hilarious Reactions

Animals in Mirrors Hilarious Reactions

Innovative French photographer Xavier Hubert-Brierre travelled to Gabon with his wife and set up a mirror in several locations in order to capture animals walking by. The results are stunning, with one of the more amusing reactions being from two leopards. One of them takes several looks at the mirror before it is attacked by a second leopard, who calls off the ambush when he too spots Xavier's mirror.