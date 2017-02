Diese Insel wird nur von Kaninchen bewohnt.

93 Aufrufe 17 Juli 2015 - 02:30

Guy Gets Smothered by Bunnies on Japan's Rabbit Island!

Welcome to the Bunny Island Web Series! In this video, a herd of rabbits swarm their feeder and have no reservations climbing all over his body to get at the delicious pellets during their mealtime. Japan's Rabbit Island, Ōkunoshima (大久野島), is a small island located in the Inland Sea of Japan in the city of Takehara, Hiroshima Prefecture. It is often called Usagi Jima (ウサギ島, "Rabbit Island") because of the numerous feral rabbits that roam the island; they are rather tame and will approach humans. The Japan's Rabbit Island Web Series can be watched here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJnuIsxy7zc&list=PLF6YKa8FscwGSYvhymSeq8aAo70abylPb Subscribe to *my bb bunny* for more epic bunny videos! http://www.youtube.com/user/mybbbunny?sub_confirmation=1 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mybbbunny INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mybbbunny TUMBLR: http://mybbbunny.tumblr.com Rabbit Island Love!