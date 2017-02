2 Euro für ein T-Shirt - Ein berührendes Experiment

80 Aufrufe 10 August 2015 - 01:45

The 2 Euro T-Shirt - A Social Experiment

Fashion for a bargain - that‘s what everyone wants. A T-Shirt for 2€ isn‘t inconceivable nowadays. Unfortunately, people don‘t often consider who is paying the real price. #whomademyclothes We placed a bright turquoise vending machine, offering t-shirts for 2 Euros, at Alexanderplatz in Berlin, to test whether people would still buy it when they are confronted with the conditions in which it was produced. Eight out of ten shoppers decided against it! 24 April was Fashion Revolution Day which is held in memory of the 1,133 workers killed in 2013 when the Rana Plaza garment factory in Bangladesh collapsed. We need greater transparency in the fashion supply chain because we can't improve conditions or protect the environment without knowing where our clothes are made. We need to challenge brands and retailers to take responsibility for the people and communities on which their business depends. Ask the brands whose clothes you love #whomademyclothes and help start a Fashion Revolution. If you would like to support our campaign and help to build a better future for everyone in the global fashion supply chain, please donate via the following link http://fashionrevolution.org/get-involved/support-us/ Even donating €2 will help make a difference. Join the revolution at: http://fashionrevolution.org/ If you like our campaign, please take a minute to vote for co-founders of Fashion Revolution, Carry Somers and Orsola de Castro, in the Observer Ethical Awards http://www.theguardian.com/observer-ethical-awards/2015/apr/25/observer-ethical-awards-2015-nominees-campaigner-year Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fashionrevolution.org Twitter: https://twitter.com/fash_rev