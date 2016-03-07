Nana Arimea 

           

Ich werde, am 1.April 2016, 50 Jahre und genauso lange versuche ich unseren
wundervollen Planeten ein bischen besser und liebevoller zu machen.
Das ist eine sehr lange Zeit und war mit vielen Herausforderungen gespickt.
Was ich im Moment noch mache, könnt ihr auf meiner Webseite nachlesen.
Ich bin seit 2007 Autorin und schreibe aus meinem Herzen und aus meinem Erfahrungsbereich. Ich freue mich, wenn euch meine Texte bereichern können.

